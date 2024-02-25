15-Day Calligraphy Workshop Inaugurated At Chadoora

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Chadoora- With an aim of reviving calligraphy and art forms associated with it a 15 days workshop was inaugurated at Govt Degree College Chadoora on Saturday. The programme is being organised by Sheikhul Alam Calligraphy and Cultural Organisation in collaboration with Govt Degree College Chadoora and has been approved by the Ministry of Culture Govt of India.
Chairman District Development Council Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan inagurated the workshop in presence of several Govt officials including Deputy Secretary Higher Education Department P N Hamid, SDM Chadoora Primrose Bashir , Dy CEO Budgam Dr Huma Mir, noted artist and former faculty at Jamia Millia Prof Zahoor
Zargar , Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat social activist.
Principal of GDC Chadoora Dr Rifat Ara welcomed the guests and thanked
the
the guests for attending
the workshop. She said her college was open to such activities as under new education policy also
thrust is given to programmes like art and literary activities. Chairman DDC Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan in his keynote stressed on the students to learn calligraphy with passion. He appreciated the organisers of the event for inviting him and organising a 15 days workshop on calligraphy and drawing.
Deputy Secretary Higher Education Department PN Hamid said that students can make calligraphy as their career. He said this is a great art form and he would also impress upon his senior officials to organise more workshops on calligraphy. SDM Chadoora Primrose Bashir said that art like calligraphy is a feeling which is expressed
on paper. He appreciated the initiative taken to revive this art form. Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat hailed Mohammad Hussain, Chairman of Sheikh ul Alam Calligraphy and Cultural Organisation for his work in promoting the dying art of calligraphy . He said that due to technological revolution calligraphy and other art forms were dying but there are people who love this art and they
pay for the calligraphy products and thus we need to carry it forward to our younger generation so that they take up this as a career or at least make their handwriting better.
Prof Zahoor former Faculty Fine Arts at Jamia Millia Islamia Islamia who is a noted painter as well impressed upon students to learn painting and calligraphy with passion. He said that there were huge career opportunities in this field and gave his own example when he went for Bachelors Degree in Fine Arts in the 1970s. He said that even post retirement he was earning from his paintings. Read Also Connoisseur of Tradition: Zulfiqar Ali 's Effort to Preserve Kashmir's Art and Heritage 'Naqsh o Nigar' Exhibition Garners Enthusiastic Response
Dr Huma Mir Dy Chief Education Officer Budgam, Prof Mohsin and Pr Rouf Adil also spoke on the occasion.
|
