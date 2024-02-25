               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Video: Cricket Icon Sachin Tendulkar Meets Kashmir Para Cricketer Amir Lone During His Srinagar Visit


2/25/2024 2:01:27 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Sachin Tendulkar Meets J&K Para Cricket Team Captain; Calls Him A 'Real Hero, An Inspiration' Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar, His Family Enjoy Shikara Ride In Dal Lake


MENAFN25022024000215011059ID1107895729

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search