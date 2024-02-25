Slapping Wife In Public Isn't Outraging Her Modesty: J&K HC

A single judge bench, comprising Justice Rajnesh Oswal, passed the judgment after a man challenged the issuance of process against him for slapping his wife at a public hearing in their ongoing matrimonial dispute. The high court quashed the Section 354 charge while upholding the one under Section 323.

The petitioner had filed a suit for restitution of conjugal rights against his wife, who in turn filed a suit for the cancellation of their marriage agreement. Amid these litigations, the wife lodged a complaint leading to an investigation under Section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Based on the police report, the trial court issued an order against the petitioner for alleged offences under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 354 (outraging a woman's modesty) of the IPC.

The petitioner contested the trial court's decision, arguing that the allegations in the complaint did not justify the issuance of process under Section 354 of the IPC, which pertains to the offence of outraging a woman's modesty. He highlighted that the trial court did not take any witness statements from the complainant's side at the time of the complaint's presentation, contrary to what was claimed in the court's order dated March 19, 2022. This inconsistency was a significant part of his challenge against the proceedings.

The counsel representing the man argued that the allegations in the complaint did not substantiate a charge under Section 354 of the IPC against him. Additionally, the counsel pointed out that the magistrate did not record any witness statement before passing the order on March 30, 2022, which directed an investigation under Section 202 of CrPC.

The counsel for the wife (respondent) also acknowledged that while the allegations do not constitute an offence under Section 354 IPC, they do establish a case for Section 323. The counsel agreed that the order issuing process for the commission of an offence under Section 323 of the IPC, was correct and justified.

Justice Oswal observed that the incident reported involves the petitioner allegedly assaulting the respondent in public, resulting in injuries. After reviewing the complaint and based on the investigation report from Pulwama station house officer, the court found sufficient grounds to initiate proceedings under sections 323 and 354 of the IPC. It was, however, acknowledged that while the complaint substantiates a charge under Section 323 for causing hurt, it does not establish the criteria for a charge under Section 354, which involves outraging a woman's modesty.

The court concluded that the act, while constituting assault, did not meet the specific intent or nature required for“outraging modesty” under Section 354, but is sufficient for invoking a charge under Section 323. Consequently, the order for the issuance of process under Section 354 of the IPC was quashed, while the process under Section 323 was upheld.

The court also directed the trial court to proceed in accordance with the law.

