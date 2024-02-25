Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar reviewed the security situation in Kashmir and the operational preparedness of the force, the Army said on Saturday.
During his maiden visit to the Valley, Lt Gen Kumar also met Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain.
In a post on X, the Army's Northern Command said,“#LtGenMVSuchindraKumar, #ArmyCdrNC accompanied by #ChinarCorps Cdr visited Victor and Kilo Force to review the prevalent security situation. He was briefed on the #CT (counter-terror) grid, Soldier-Citizen connect & Operational preparedness.”
The commander appreciated the operational alacrity of the formations, it said.
During his visit, Lt Gen Kumar also visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to review the counter-infiltration grid and the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the hinterland, officials said.
He exhorted all ranks to remain focused on operational preparedness and to continue working with utmost zeal and enthusiasm, they said.
The Army commander also held discussions with DGP Swain and senior officials of other agencies on the prevailing security situation and building synergy for future operations.
