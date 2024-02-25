No-Confidence Motion Moved Against DDC Chairperson Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant development, members of the district development council (DDC) Srinagar have moved a no-confidence motion against the incumbent chairperson of the council.
News agency KNO reported that at least 10 members have submitted the no-confidence motion against chairperson Aftab Malik. Malik is associated with the Apni Party.
ADVERTISEMENT
The no-confidence motion has been moved days after Jammu & Kashmir government came up with the rules to remove chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the councils.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also No Content Available
MENAFN25022024000215011059ID1107895720
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.