Cold Conditions Continue In Kashmir Minus 9.0°C In Gulmarg, 3.1°C In Srinagar

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar saw a fall of 0.5°C from previous night's minus 2.6°C and it was below normal by 4.0°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 3.0°C against minus 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 7.4°C against minus 9.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 3.7°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 3.0°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 9.0°C against minus 10.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 2.3°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir where 4th edition of Khelo India games are underway presently.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 8.3°C and it was below normal by 2.3°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.6°C, Batote 0.1°C and Bhaderwah minus 2.2°C, he said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather till February 26.

From 27th-28th Feb, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places.

On 29th Feb, he said, there is possibility of light rain and snow at isolated places.

From 1st-3rd March, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places.

While 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29 and 20-day-long winter period called 'Chillai-Khurd' ended on February 19, Kashmir is the middle 10-day-long period 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) which culminates on March 1.



