Former MLC From Kupwara To Join BJP

Shah, who had joined the National Conference in 2019 after quitting Panthers Party, is joining BJP today in presence of its J&K unit president Ravinder Raina.

“Yes, he is joining the party today,” reported news agency KNO quoting a senior BJP leader, wishing anonymity.

Shah was elected as member of the erstwhile Legislative Council when he was associated with Panthers Party

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now