Spectacular Stallions Delight Spectators on Day Three of the Global Champions Arabians Tour

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 24 February 2024



Day three of the Global Champions Arabians Tour, hosted by the Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championships witnessed breathtakingly beautiful competitors vying for top honours across the junior colts and senior stallion classes.



The top three horses in each class, and qualified for the championships are:



8A Three-Year-Old Colts Section A



1. AJ Razi on 91.36 points, owned by Amara Stables (U.A.E.) and bred by Ajman Stud – H.H. Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi

2. Dany Al Zobair on 91.14 points, owned by Jamila Mohamed Ali Mohamed Al Rasheed (U.A.E.) and bred by Sheikh Abudulla Bin Mohammed Ali Al Thani

3. Nanga Parbat SW on 91.00 points, owned by Adel Omar Mohamed Ahmed Al Marzouqi (U.A.E.) and bred by Suweco Cz Nina Suskevicova



8B Three-Year-Old Colts Section B



1. RD Rajan on 92.64 points, owned by Nayla Hayek (Switzerland) and bred by Murray and Shirley Popplewell

2. Mumayaz Al Layal on 91.64 points, owned and bred by Mohsen Ali Abdulla Husain – Al Layal Stud (Bahrain)

3. D Khai on 90.93 points, owned by Mostafa Abdulrahman Mostafa Rajab (Saudi Arabia) and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud



9A – Stallions Four to Six-Years-Old Section A



1. AMS Shaheen on 92.07 points, owned and bred by Al Mudhahka Stud (Bahrain)

2. D Safsouf on 91.43 points, owned by Ahmed Mohamed Abdulrahman Almarzooqi (U.A.E.) and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud

3. Prestige RC on 91.14 points, owned and bred by Royal Cavalry Oman (Oman)



9B – Stallions Four to Six-Years-Old Section B



1. Tahan Ghaleb on 91.29 points, owned by Mostafa Abdulrahman Mostafa Rajab (Saudi Arabia) and bred by Ghaleb Arabian Horse Stud

2. AHM Motgatres on 90.50 points, owned and bred by Ahmed Hamad Sulaiman Almatlaei Alyammahi (U.A.E.)

3. Kahil Al Meydan on 90.43 points, owned and bred by Al Meydan Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.)



9C – Stallions Four to Six-Years-Old Section C



1. Berwaz Al Bustan on 91.57 points, owned by Noemie Philomena Daniele Zeller (Switzerland) and bred by Al Bustan Stables

2. Al Aryam Shklaan on 91.43 points, owned and bred by Al Aryam Arabians (U.A.E.)

3. J Gergeshan on 90.64 points, owned by Al Bairag Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.) and bred by Jumaa Sultan Mohamed Jumaa Al Marzooqi



10A – Stallions 7 Years and Over Section A



1. Bashir Al Bashir on 92.00 points, owned by Abdullateef Basheer Reja Alrasheedi (Kuwait) and bred by Ajman Stud

2. Aned Al Hawajer on 92.00 points, owned and bred by Dr. Ghanem Mohamed Obaid Alhajri (U.A.E.)

3. Fakhr Al Bateen on 91.36 points, owned and bred by Ahmed Rashed Khadem Rashed Almuhairi (U.A.E.)



10B – Stallions 7 Years and Over Section B



1. AJ Kafu on 93.29 points, owned and bred by Ajman Stud – H.H. Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi (U.A.E.)

2. Equiborn K.A. on 91.64 points, owned by Nathalie De Haes (Belgium) and bred by NV Zoutekreken – Paul Ghysens

3. Aali Farid on 91.43 points, owned by Jasim Khaled Mohahammed Almesbah (Kuwait) and bred by Ajman Stud.

As the competition intensifies, anticipation builds for the championship classes on the fourth and final day of the Global Champions Arabians Tour, which is set to start at 4 pm. With the rankings for both horses and handlers hanging in the balance, competitors are gearing up to deliver their best performances yet, promising an unforgettable conclusion to this remarkable event.





