Author Jeffrey Marshall to Unveil the Intriguing World of 'Squeeze Plays' at the Miami Book Fair 2024!

"Squeeze Plays" invites readers into a world where money, power, and corruption collide with devastating consequences. Against the vibrant backdrop of New York and London, Marshall masterfully crafts a tale that follows the intersecting lives of a bank chief executive, a tabloid publisher, and a shrewd Russian oligarch. As their ambitions clash in a high-stakes game of intrigue, the novel explores themes of financial and sexual blackmail with gripping intensity.



Published by Atmosphere Press, "Squeeze Plays" has received widespread acclaim since its release on June 25, 2022. Garnering prestigious awards such as the Book Excellence Award in 2023 and recognition as a ShelfUnbound Notable 100 Indie book, Marshall's work continues to resonate with readers worldwide. Available in both e-book and paperback formats, the novel can be found on major online platforms including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Apple, and Draft2Digital.



With a career spanning over three decades as a journalist and editor, Marshall brings a wealth of experience to his writing. His earlier works, including "Little Miss Sure Shot" and "Undetected," have established him as a versatile and compelling storyteller. Additionally, his short fiction has been featured in esteemed publications such as Bright Flash Literary Review, Ariel Chart, and Vocal.com.



Attendees of the Miami Book Fair can look forward to immersing themselves in Marshall's thought-provoking narrative and insightful exploration of contemporary societal dynamics.



Book Highlights:

• A captivating exploration of money, power, and corruption in contemporary society.

• Immersive storytelling set against the bustling landscapes of New York and London.

• Intricately woven plotlines featuring compelling characters grappling with high-stakes dilemmas.

• Sharp dialogue and satirical commentary offering readers a compelling and thought-provoking read.



