Saudi broadcasting Set to take centre-stage at BroadcastPro Summit KSA

(MENAFN- Procre8) The BroadcastPro Summit KSA is set to take place on the 28th of February 2024 at the Holiday Inn Riyadh Al Qasr. This half day event, taking place between 09:00am to 03:30pm, is all set to provide a high-energy showcase for current industry dynamics in Saudi Arabia. Offering valuable insights into key opportunities and future trends impacting the broadcast sector, it’s set to be a one-of-a-kind dialogue, presenting the views of the foremost champions, innovators and decision-makers in the region.



The Holiday Inn Riyadh Al Qasr will offer the perfect setting for companies to refine their business plans, as they get ready to benefit from a day of inspirational market intel. Built on the peerless, 13-year legacy of the BroadcastPro media brand, the conference is carefully curated to reflect the most critical innovations and developments in the region’s broadcast space.



Saudi Arabia’s rapidly-changing broadcast universe means there’s never been a more critical time to understand the wealth of technologies and the all-powerful transition from traditional television and radio to digital media and online streaming platforms. Now, the BroadcastPro Summit KSA creates a compelling roadmap for that future direction with panel discussions, fireside chats, presentations as well as the MENA launch of one of Shure’s flagship product lines. In addition, there will be some special giveaways from our sponsors.



Content is King

The day will begin with a powerful panel debate highlighting how the fast-changing content market can best be built in the context of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. What is the impact of that vision on entertainment; and can ‘hyperlocal’ story-telling - embracing Saudi culture - become a large-scale medium in itself? Moreover, while the Kingdom’s fast-changing culture is seeing the prodigious rise of local talent, how can these new names best integrate with global markets? Conversely, is it possible to localise international formats and promote a true spirit of national innovation?



Future-proofing

A raft of factors needs to be in place to nurture a true hub for futuristic media houses - incubating purveyors of the ‘local-global’ paradigm. The day’s next session will review aspects such as the technologies required to future-proof the sector’s infrastructure and the role of IP, cloud systems and MAM. There’s a focus, too, on important integration issues, such as physical and virtual sets, advanced lighting, and cameras - not to mention more ‘blue sky’ initiatives, such as the quest for bespoke content through data analytics.



Monetising innovation

Every BroadcastPro summit has practicality at its core - and this is never truer than here, in the session titled: ‘Innovate and Captivate: Strategies and Tech in the OTT Realm’. This sets out some of the key agendas best able to empower broadcasters in the KSA market - looking closely at proven monetisation models, such as subscription and advertising, and then checking their relevance to the Saudi industry. There’s also a close look at the development of ‘personalisation’ algorithms and how they can - often amazingly! - gear content to audience preference and expectations.



A focus on specifics: Sports & News

One of the touchstone debates of the day will focus on how sports content can effectively be revolutionised to become a highly profitable model: what are the events that need to be covered and the tech innovations set to package them as optimum viewing? How can we cultivate effective fan engagement strategies - and address classic issues such as the quest for near-real-time coverage?



Then, when it comes to news programming, what are the strategies for creating and delivering effective newsroom engagement, and how has news programming evolved in the digital age? If we’re ready to aspire to 24/7 news coverage, what are the collaborations and partnerships underpinning volume and quality alike? Plus - one last factor: how best to be first-past-the-post when it comes to bringing AI-led commentary and fully interactive newscasting to KSA?



Reap the rewards

The audience at the BroadcastPro Summit KSA will discover a host of profitable solutions in a time of change - and reap the vital market guidance to empower fresh, positive vision as they shape their business mission.



