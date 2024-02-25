Fine Fillies and Marvellous Mares Shine on Day One of the Global Champions Arabians Tour Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 22 February 2024



In the spectacular Yas Island setting, the finest Arabian horses from around the globe took to the Etihad Arena in the second leg of the Global Champions Arabians Tour, hosted by the Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Show, wowing the crowds with their exquisite beauty.



Day one was dedicated to the filly and mare classes, with over 100 horses competing for a place in Sunday’s Championships, and points in this prestigious all-new seven-part series for 2024 which is set to redefine the Arabian horse show scene.



The top three horses in each class, and qualified for the championships are:



1A Yearling Fillies (A)



1. Sultana Al Thamer on 91.79 points, owned and bred by Al Thamer Stud (Qatar)

2. RDS Jewel on 91.29 points, owned by Nayla Hayek (Switzerland) and bred by Eiad & Amira Safady

3. K B Danah on 90.64 points, owned and bred by Khalifa Murad Abdul Rahman Ali Al Baloushi (U.A.E.



1B Yearling Fillies (B)



1. Al Aryam Harbah on 92.64 points, owned and bred by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahayyan (U.A.E.)

2. Teha Al Shaqab on 92.00 points, owned and bred by Al Shaqab Stud (Qatar)

3. Najlaa Aljumail on 91.14 points, owned and bred by Al Jumail Stud (Qatar)



1C Yearling Fillies (C)



1. D Nafayes on 92.71 points, owned and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.)

2. Lana Al Firas on 91.93 points, owned and bred by Firas Fuad A.H. Mashal (U.A.E.)

3. AJ Sajeel on 91.64 points, owned and bred by Ajman Stud – H.H. Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi (U.A.E.)



2A Two-Year-Old Fillies (A)



1. Shahbrys HVP on 92.93 points, owned by Ajmal Stud – Turki Mohammed A Al Othman (Saudi Arabia) and bred by Agropecuaria Vila Dos Pinheiros LTDA

2. Karma Al Shiraa on 92.36 owned and bred by Al Shiraa Stables (U.A.E.)

3. Almaha RC on 91.71 points, owned and bred by Royal Cavalry Oman (Oman)



2B Two-Year-Old Fillies (B)



1. AJ Raseel on 92.64 points, owned and bred by Ajman Stud – H.H. Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi (U.A.E.)

2. D Aserah on 92.07 points, owned and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.)

3. Al Aryam Sahayeb on 91.50 points, owned and bred by Al Aryan Arabians (U.A.E.)



3A Three-Year-Old Fillies (A)



1. TM Bella on 92.43 points, owned by Al Jumail Stud (Qatar) and bred by Josè Orlando A Teixeira Junior

2. Malikah Al Bidayer on 92.29 points, owned and bred by Sheikh Mohammed Saoud Sultan S Al Qassimi (U.A.E.)

3. Farids Jahira EMA on 91.50 points, owned by Sultan Mohammed Al Farsi (Oman) and bred by Joann Marie Colao



3B Three-Year-Old Fillies (B)



1. D Najlah on 92.79 points, owned and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (U.A.E.)

2. AJ Lima on 91.71 points, owned by Amara Stables (U.A.E.) and bred by Ajman Stud – H.H. Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi

3. J.M.H Hajer on 91.57 points, owned and bred by Jumah Mohammed Hamdi Bin Hamdi Alshemeili (U.A.E.)



4A Four to Six-Year-Old Mares (A)



1. AD Bdoor on 92.36 points, owned and bred by Hamad Adnan Abdulla Shaban (U.A.E.)

2. Irvinna Al Shiraa on 92.00 points, owned and bred by Al Shiraa Stables (U.A.E.)

3. Bidayer Albadr on 91.64 points, owned and bred by Badr Adnan Ahmed Mohamed Al Ali (U.A.E.)



The show continues tomorrow from 11:00 am with the senior mares and junior colts taking to the main arena.





MENAFN25022024007507016218ID1107895699