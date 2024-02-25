THE ELITE CARS REVEALS ZENVO AURORA FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MENA

(MENAFN- SOAR PR) The Elite Cars, authorized distributor of Zenvo Automotive in MENA, unveiled the Zenvo Aurora on Feb 21, 2024. Inspired by the Aurora Borealis, the launch was at Atlantis The Royal on Palm Jumeirah. The model comes in Agil and Tur variants, limited to 50 each. Nearly 50% are already booked pre-production.



Mr. Mahmoud Imran, Sales and Operations Manager at The Elite Cars and Chairman of the Board and Chief Commercial Officer of Zenvo, Mr. Jens Sverdrup, introduced the eagerly awaited hypercar. The grand reveal was orchestrated by a synchronised light performance that emulated the graceful and impactful movements of the Aurora Borealis.



Zenvo's Aurora, their lightest and most innovative model yet, starts at Euros 2.590 million (approximately AED 11-12 million). It features the most powerful V12 engine ever in a road car: a 6.6-liter quad-turbocharged V12 paired with lightweight electric motors, offering 1850 hp for the Tur and 1450 hp for the Agil.



Both Aurora derivatives, designed by chief designer Christian Brandt, bring Danish artistry to the hypercar market. Inspired by 'form follows function' design, they utilize Formula 1 technologies, achieving a 0-100km/h sprint in 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 450 km/h. With two- and four-wheel-drive options, they can travel up to 35 km on pure electric power.



Both models feature lightweight chassis designs for enhanced airflow, downforce, and stability. The Aurora Agil prioritizes track performance with a stripped-out cabin and rear-wheel drive at 1,300kg. On the other hand, the Aurora Tur offers luxury and permanent four-wheel drive, with additional electric motors boosting road driving with 200 bph each for speed and stability.



"We're thrilled to unveil the limited-edition Zenvo Aurora in the UAE, in partnership with The Elite Cars. Our shared passion for automotive excellence makes this collaboration a natural fit. The Zenvo Aurora offers unparalleled luxury and performance for enthusiasts in the UAE, a global hub for luxury." said Mr. Tamer Abu Khalaf, Co-Founder at The Elite Cars.



"We're excited to launch the Zenvo Aurora in the UAE with The Elite Cars," says Zenvo's Chairman of the Board and Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Jens Sverdrup. "It's a balance of extremes—a driver's car without compromise. The outcome? Two models that complement each other, delivering pure driving pleasure and incredible performance."



Zenvo Aurora will be hand-built at the Zenvo headquarters in Præstø, Denmark, with first deliveries expected in 2026.



