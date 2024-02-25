Goods Train Runs Without Driver At 100-Km Speed From J&K's Kathua To Punjab's Hoshiarpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 25 (IANS) A goods train that was at a halt at the Kathua station in Jammu suddenly started running towards Pathankot, without the driver, at the speed of over 100 km per hour, creating panic, officials said on Sunday.
The train was stopped near Ucchi Bassi in Mukerian. Fortunately, any untoward incident was avoided as a message was sent to all gatemen to keep the level-crossings closed.
The train has been stopped near Dasua in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district after nearly 70 km of run without the driver.
Official sources said an inquiry has been started to look into the lapses.
MENAFN25022024000231011071ID1107895676
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.