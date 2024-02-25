Goods Train Runs Without Driver At 100-Km Speed From J&K's Kathua To Punjab's Hoshiarpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 25 (IANS) A goods train that was at a halt at the Kathua station in Jammu suddenly started running towards Pathankot, without the driver, at the speed of over 100 km per hour, creating panic, officials said on Sunday.

The train was stopped near Ucchi Bassi in Mukerian. Fortunately, any untoward incident was avoided as a message was sent to all gatemen to keep the level-crossings closed.

The train has been stopped near Dasua in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district after nearly 70 km of run without the driver.

Official sources said an inquiry has been started to look into the lapses.