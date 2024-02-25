To All The Beach Bums: Discover New Zealand's Coastal Gems

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANSlife) New Zealand, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and stunning coastlines, boasts some of the world's most enchanting beaches. From pristine golden sands to rugged cliffs and crystal-clear waters, the country's shores offer a diverse range of experiences for both beach lovers and adventurers alike.

Embark on a journey to discover the five best beaches in New Zealand, ranging from golden sands to black sands, and every vista promises a moment of awe and wonder. Whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or simply a respite from the mundane, these coastal gems beckon with their beauty and charm, inviting you to explore the splendour of Aotearoa's shores.

If you're planning a trip to New Zealand, be sure to include these five must-visit alluring beaches to your itinerary.

Piha Beach

Nestled on the rugged west coast of the North Island, Piha Beach is a surfer's paradise renowned for its powerful waves and dramatic scenery. The iconic Lion Rock, a towering volcanic monolith, dominates the landscape, providing a stunning backdrop for beachgoers.

Whether you're an experienced surfer or a novice, Piha offers excellent conditions for catching waves or simply strolling along its black-sand shores. Be sure to explore nearby attractions such as Kitekite Falls and Waitakere Ranges Regional Park for an unforgettable coastal adventure.

Hot Water Beach

Naturally warmed mineral water rises from deep within the earth, bubbling up through the golden sands of Hot Water Beach. To locate the thermal springs, head towards the rocks at the beach's southern end, where you can create your own spa pool by digging into the sand. One can plan their visit either two hours before or after low tide, when the hot water area is exposed beneath the sand.

Beyond the hot water area, the expansive sandy beach extends northward and curves eastward around a headland. This area offers tranquil and secluded spots perfect for peaceful sunbathing. Nearby, you will also discover charming cafes and galleries to explore.

Abel Tasman National Park

Renowned for its golden beaches, turquoise waters, and lush coastal forests, Abel Tasman National Park offers some of the most stunning coastal scenery in New Zealand. With its mild climate and calm waters, the park is perfect for kayaking, snorkelling, and exploring secluded coves and pristine beaches.

Anchorage Beach and Bark Bay are popular destinations within the park, offering idyllic spots for picnics, swimming, and sunbathing. For the ultimate experience, embark on the Abel Tasman Coast Track, a multi-day hiking trail that winds along the coastline, offering panoramic views of the Tasman Sea and surrounding islands.

Moeraki Boulders, Waitaki

Moeraki has gained its greatest renown due to its boulders: enigmatic spherical stones strewn along its beach. Weighing several tonnes each and reaching heights of up to two meters, these boulders are interpreted by scientists as calcite concretions formed approximately 65 million years ago. You'll find these boulders hanging out on Koekohe Beach, nestled right between Moeraki and Hampden. Getting there is a breeze, the drive is a real treat on State Highway 1, especially if you're into scenic routes. Moeraki is also often visited by seals and dolphins – especially Hector's dolphins.

Ninety Mile Beach

Stretching along the western coast of Northland, Ninety Mile Beach is one of New Zealand's most iconic and expansive beaches. Despite its name, the beach spans approximately 55 miles (88 kilometers) of pristine coastline, offering endless stretches of golden sand and rolling surf. Visitors can take a thrilling sandboarding adventure down towering dunes, explore ancient Maori pa sites, and witness breathtaking sunsets over the Tasman Sea.

Fishing, horseback riding, and beachcombing are popular activities along the shoreline, making Ninety Mile Beach a must-visit destination for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers.

