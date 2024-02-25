Union Coop Engages Network International As Its Exclusive Digital Payments Service Provider

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The UAE-based retail pioneer will deploy Network International's innovative payment technology solutions to enhance overall shopping experience of its customers





Dubai, UAE: Union Coop, a leading consumer cooperative in the UAE, has

entered into an agreement with Network International LLC (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, to enhance digital payment acceptance solutions across its outlets in the UAE.





Union Coop will leverage Network's cutting-edge digital payments technology and software platform to implement seamless and convenient payment solutions, including the establishment of an omni-channel payment value chain. Network's software platform has a range of value-added services fully integrated on its all-in-one payment terminal accepting all payment schemes and wallets, for a fast, secure, and seamless customer experience.

This collaboration will also enable Union Coop to implement digital payment innovations such as biometric and QR-based smart checkout solutions. In addition to its existing loyalty offering Tamayaz, Union Coop will also benefit from Network's unique multi-bank loyalty redemption solutions.





Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO, Union Coop , said, 'Our collaboration with Network International marks a significant milestone in our journey towards innovation and customer centricity. By harnessing the power of technology, we aim to redefine the retail landscape and set new standards for convenience, security, and efficiency in payments.”





Jamal Al Nassai , Group Managing Director for Merchant Services – Middle East and North Africa (MENA) , Network International, said,“We are excited to partner with Union Coop to implement a host of diverse and digitally advanced payment solutions that will redefine the retail shopping experience for customers in the UAE. This strategic partnership is in line with our continued commitment to deliver innovative, integrated, and secure payment solutions covering both in-store and e-commerce channels.”





This collaboration builds on the shared vision of Union Coop and Network to revolutionize the way consumers shop and pay, and to empower individuals with greater control and flexibility over their transactions.



