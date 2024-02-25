(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) --



1950 -- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah takes the helm of power after the death of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The occasion is marked with a military parade at Safat square. This day has been adopted as the National Day of Kuwait according to an Amiri Decree issued on May 18, 1964, merging the Amir coronation occasion with the Independence Day.

1951 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah is decorated with the KSMG medal by the British envoy in the country on the first anniversary of his coronation.

1959 -- The postal and phone department issues a memorial stamp marking the Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah's coronation.

1978 -- The National Anthem is broadcast for the first time. Its lyrics have been composed by the poet Ahmad Al-Adwani and the melody by Ibrahim Al-Sola. It begins, "O my homeland Kuwait may you stay safe for glory ..."



1980 -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) begins broadcasting news in English at a rate of ten hours a day.

2003 -- The Arabian Gulf University in Bahrain inaugurates chair of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in biology and clinical immunology at the Medicine College.

2009 -- Al-Shuaiba radio station begins broadcasting, with focus on folkloric music and songs.

2010 -- The runner Mohammad Metleg Al-Azmi wins the gold medal in the 800 m race of the Asian tournament held in Tehran.

2017 -- The Kuwaiti Paralympic shooter Atef Al-Dosari wins the world 10-m rifle competition held in the UAE.

2021 -- The Kuwaiti dramatist and theatrical actor Meshari Al-Ballam dies at the age of 49.

2022 -- Kuwait and the IAEA sign two MoUs to boost cooperation in research and training.

2023 -- Kuwait makes a new Guinness record by displaying a very large Kuwait Flag in Oman, coinciding with the national days.

2023 -- The student Jenan Al-Sherif wins presidency of the Arab child parliament for the third tenure. (end)



