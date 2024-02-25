Azerbaijan Increases Fruit & Vegetable Exports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January 2024, Azerbaijan exported 49,606 tons (+21.2%) of
fruits and vegetables worth $54,611,000 (+21.2%), Azernews reports, citing the State Customs
Committee.
During the reporting period, the income from the export of
fruits and vegetables was 2.96% of the country's total export
income and 24.59% of the export income of the non-oil sector.
Last month, Azerbaijan imported 42,633 tons (+3.9%) of fruits
and vegetables worth $28,710,000 (+2.2 times).
During the reporting period, the cost of importing fruits and
vegetables was 2.51% of the total import costs.
