Azerbaijan Increases Fruit & Vegetable Exports


2/25/2024 1:09:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January 2024, Azerbaijan exported 49,606 tons (+21.2%) of fruits and vegetables worth $54,611,000 (+21.2%), Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

During the reporting period, the income from the export of fruits and vegetables was 2.96% of the country's total export income and 24.59% of the export income of the non-oil sector.

Last month, Azerbaijan imported 42,633 tons (+3.9%) of fruits and vegetables worth $28,710,000 (+2.2 times).

During the reporting period, the cost of importing fruits and vegetables was 2.51% of the total import costs.

