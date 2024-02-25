Azerbaijan Represented At OIC Ministerial Conference In Istanbul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An extraordinary session of the Islamic Conference of
Information Ministers (ICIM) has been held in Istanbul,
Turkiye.
Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency
Ahmad Ismayilov took part in the session, Azernews reports.
The session covered the activities of journalists in conflict
zones and highlighted the importance of collective responses to
disinformation.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the second
largest inter-governmental organization after the United Nations
with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents. The
organization protects the interests of the Muslim world in the
spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various
people of the world.
Since regaining its independence, Azerbaijan was the first among
the CIS countries that appealed to become a member of the OIC and
in 1991 has joined the organization. Over the past years, the
relations between Azerbaijan and OIC has further expanded.
Baku hosted the 33rd OIC Foreign Ministers Conference on June
19–21, 2006.
In 2011, the Islamic Conference Youth Forum for Dialogue and
Cooperation (ICYF-DC), Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijani
government organized the Founding Convention of the OIC Countries
Young Entrepreneurs Network in Baku. ICYEN is a collaborative
initiative to create a platform for young Muslim entrepreneurs.
The founding meeting of the Youth forum of the Organization of
the Islamic Conference was held in 2004 in Azerbaijan.
