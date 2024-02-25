Six Ukrainian Pilots Now Training On F-16S In UK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six Ukrainian pilots completed training on Tutor aircraft with Royal Air Force instructors and are currently training on F-16 jets in the UK.

The UK Royal Air Force said this in a post on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

“Six skilled Ukrainian combat pilots have completed a training programme with RAF instructors in the UK & are now training on F-16 Fighting Falcon jets,” the post reads.

The RAF added that the training of the Ukrainian military is“part of the UK contribution to the Air Capability Coalition to bolster Ukraine's air capabilities.”

As reported by Ukrinform, On February 23, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that F-16 jets provided by Denmark would appear in the skies of Ukraine by this summer, and that the delay was due solely to a technical problem.

Earlier, on February 22, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would have the right to attack military targets in Russia with F-16 fighter jets.