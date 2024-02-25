Info Min. Reaffirms Kuwait's Principled Stance On Support To Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture Abdul-Rahman Al-Mutairi reaffirmed that the principled, long-standing stance of the State of Kuwait under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on support to all Islamic issues at the core of which is the Palestine cause.

"The Kuwaiti leadership, government and people will continue firm support to the Palestine question the political, media and humanitarian at all regional and international levels until the Palestinian people regain their full legitimate rights, notably the right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital pursuant to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," Al-Mutairi pledged.

The minister made the comments in a speech to the Extraordinary Session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The event, themed "The Israeli Occupying Authority's Disinformation and Hostilities against Journalists and Media Outlets in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" was hosted in Istanbul on Saturday.

"The people of Kuwait have a natural instinct to offer a helping hand to any people in need around the globe, whether in near or far countries, particularly the Muslim countries, and this is a source pride to us," the minister noted.

"The wise leadership and the sons of Kuwait believe that a nation cannot live alone remote from friends or without cooperation and interaction with surrounding nations and incidents.

"This is why Kuwait has made dedicated efforts to contribute to the humanitarian relief for the Palestinian brothers, notably those besieged in Gaza Strip due to the ongoing aggression by the Israeli occupation forces," he said.

"At sovereign instructions, Kuwait has flown aid flights to rescue the Palestinian brothers in Gaza and provide them with basis assistance," he went on.

On the media level, Al-Mutairi said the extensive coverage by radio and TV station or social networking websites of the anguish of "the brothers in Gaza" and the occupied territories signals Kuwait's interaction with the Arab and Muslim spheres under the country's wise leadership.

On his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the need of countering the Israeli disinformation campaign aiming to cover up on the atrocities in Gaza.

In a video message to the conference, Erdogan said the Israeli occupation forces killed more than 100 media people in an attempt to silence the free media outlets.

The brutalities being committed in Gaza claimed nearly 30,000 people besides more than 70,000 injuries, he regretted. (more)

