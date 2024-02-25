Relatively Cold Weather Forecast In Most Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 25 (Petra) - Sunday's weather in most regions of the Kingdom is expected to be relatively cold, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warmer temperatures. Some clouds will appear at lower altitudes, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.According to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight uptick in temperatures is anticipated on Monday, providing pleasant weather across most areas. However, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy relatively warm conditions.Clouds are expected at higher altitudes, and the winds will be moderate, blowing from the southeast to the southwest.On Tuesday, varying cloud cover will be observed at different altitudes throughout the country, accompanied by a slight drop in mercury levels. Most regions will experience a relatively cold atmosphere. Showers of rain are predicted in the northern, central, and eastern parts of the Kingdom, occasionally accompanied by thunder. The winds will be moderate, blowing from the northwest at an active speed.Wednesday's weather will be relatively cold in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy pleasant temperatures. Clouds will be visible at different altitudes, and the winds will be moderate, blowing from the northeast.Today's peak temperatures will be between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 4C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 25C and lows of 13C.