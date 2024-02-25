Psychotropic Drug Recovered From Car In J&K’S Ganderbal

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 25 (IANS) J&K Police on Sunday seized a vehicle from which psychotropic drug was recovered while the accused managed to escape during the raid in Ganderbal district.
A statement issued by police said that it has recovered Psychotropic Substance and a vehicle used in the commission of the crime in the jurisdiction of police post Shadipora.
“Following specific information a raid was carried out at the house of one person identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat alias Setha resident of Batwina village.
“Psychotropic Substance (Banned Drugs) Supasmoproxyvon-Plus (10 Strips) was recovered from the vehicle Scorpio bearing Registration No. JK16-0901 belonging to the accused.
“The Contraband Substance & vehicle used in the commission of the crime was seized on the spot. The accused has escaped & will be put behind the bars soon.
“Ganderbal Police requests Community members to share information regarding drug peddlers with J&K Police for better future of the youth and in shaping Crime free society”, police said.
MENAFN25022024000231011071ID1107895629
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.