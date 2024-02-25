Traffic Restored Fully On Srinagar-Jammu Highway

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 25 (IANS) Srinagar-Jammu national highway was open for two-way traffic on Sunday while Srinagar-Leh and the Mughal Road remained snowbound and closed.

Traffic department officials said that the strategic Srinagar-Jammu highway was now fully open while commuters were advised to follow traffic discipline to avoid traffic jams.

Officials said that the Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar, Bandipora-Gurez road and Kupwara-Tangdhar road are still snowbound and closed for traffic.