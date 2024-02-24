King Departs For Riyadh To Extend Condolences Over Passing Of Princess Rajwa's Father

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday departed for Riyadh on a private visit.
His Majesty, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania, will extend condolences over the passing of the father of HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, Khaled Bin Musaed Bin Saif Bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, may his soul rest in peace, according to a Royal Court statement.
HRH Prince Ghazi Bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members, the statement said.
