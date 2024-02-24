King Calls Egypt President As Part Of Ongoing Coordination On Dangerous Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday spoke by phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi within ongoing efforts to reach an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians.

His Majesty stressed the need to maintain close coordination amid the dangerous developments in Gaza as a result of the deteriorating humanitarian situation caused by a severe shortage in basic necessities, according to a Royal Court statement

The two sides agreed on the importance of stepping up action to ensure the sustainable flow of sufficient humanitarian and medical aid into Gaza, reaffirming their rejection of escalating military operations in Gaza and warning of the dangerous impact on regional security and stability.

The two leaders also stressed the need to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.