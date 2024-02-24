Al Rabban Racing Harb Wins Al Uqda Local Thoroughbred Trophy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Rabban Racing's Harb got back to winning ways to take the Al Uqda Local Thoroughbred Trophy for trainer Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki and jockey Tomas Lukasek at the Al Uqda Racecourse on Saturday.
The five-year-old gelding, the winner of the HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy, pulled away to win the day's feature by a length ahead of Khalifa bin Sheail KH J al-Kuwari's Al Nasr Al Washeek, ridden by Marco Casamento. Al Jeryan Stud's Al Buraq finished third.
In the silks of Al Ghazali Stud, Gassim Ghazali-trained Sayaad won the 1400m race for Purebred Arabian Handicap (70-90) for four-year-old+.
In the day's opener, Lukasek guided His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalifa al-Thani-owned and Rudy Nerbonne-trained Soufyan Al Shahania to victory in Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate for four to six-year-old in the 1400m race.
MENAFN24022024000067011011ID1107894959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.