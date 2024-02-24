Al Rabban Racing Harb Wins Al Uqda Local Thoroughbred Trophy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Rabban Racing's Harb got back to winning ways to take the Al Uqda Local Thoroughbred Trophy for trainer Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki and jockey Tomas Lukasek at the Al Uqda Racecourse on Saturday.

The five-year-old gelding, the winner of the HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy, pulled away to win the day's feature by a length ahead of Khalifa bin Sheail KH J al-Kuwari's Al Nasr Al Washeek, ridden by Marco Casamento. Al Jeryan Stud's Al Buraq finished third.

In the silks of Al Ghazali Stud, Gassim Ghazali-trained Sayaad won the 1400m race for Purebred Arabian Handicap (70-90) for four-year-old+.

In the day's opener, Lukasek guided His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalifa al-Thani-owned and Rudy Nerbonne-trained Soufyan Al Shahania to victory in Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate for four to six-year-old in the 1400m race.

