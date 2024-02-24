Baryard-Johnsson Gallops To CHI Al Shaqab Grand Prix Win

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Malin Baryard-Johnsson and her mare H&M Indiana share a special relationship and that was on display in abundance on Saturday as the pair worked in tandem to clinch the CHI Al Shaqab Grand Prix.

Baryard-Johnsson and her 16-year-old horse H&M Indiana have been partners for nine years, with the Sweden rider calling the mare the 'best horse I've ever had'. On Saturday, under the lights of the magnificent Al Shaqab arena, the pair showed their class to win the CSI5* 1.60m class, the marquee event of the 11th edition of the prestigious competition.

Only 12 out of nearly 40 combinations made it into the jump-off, in which Baryard-Johnsson steered to a clear round aboard H&M Indiana in 43.19 seconds. Just 0.04 second adrift was Spain's Eduardo Alvarez Aznar, who was in the saddle of the 19-year-old Rokfeller de Pleville Bois Margot.

Belgium's Wilm Vermeir also had quite some experience under his saddle with the 16-year-old Iq van het Steentje but the pair had to settle for third place in time of 43.88 seconds.

After her triumph, Baryard-Johnsson could not stop singing the praise of her horse H&M Indiana, who has played a big role in the life of the 48-year-old rider.

With her mare, Baryard-Johnsson became team Olympic champion in Tokyo and team World Champion last year, after winning silver with the team at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon four years earlier. The pair turned clear rounds for Sweden in countless Nation prizes, and when they compete in the Global Champions Tour, they are usually placed in the top ten.

“When you have a horse like H&M Indiana, you can't do anything wrong,” said a delighted Baryard-Johnsson as she was Cleary emotional.“She is jumping her heart out. I am really emotional, because she is so good. For the second day in a row – the jump off yesterday and two rounds today – she just keeps trying harder. It's so nice to ride her and she really deserves this win. Of course, having partnered with her for a long time helps. We know each other inside out. Every win is a great win. It's great to win here too. My mare really deserves this win,” she added.

Meanwhile, Jose Daniel Martin Dockx emerged triumphant Dressage CDI5* Grand Prix Freestyle. The Spaniard astride 14-year-old stallion Malagueno LXXXIII rode to victory with 79.300%. The pair had finished second in the Grand Prix with 72.283% on Friday.

France's Morgan Barbancon took second place with the twelve-year-old KWPN member Habana Libre A with 76.055%. Justina Vanagaite of Lithuania came third with the eleven-year-old BWP rider Nabab with 75.745%.

Portuguese rider Maria Caetano, with her horse Horizonte, won the dressage Grand Prix Special, one day after finishing third in the Grand Prix. The combination scored 70.021% to finish ahead of USA's Lina Uzunhasan (69.319%), in Furst Fabelhaft Uzn, and the Netherlands' Laurens van Lieren (68.234%), in Dutch Design.

Results

CSI5* . CHI Al Shaqab Grand Prix; Prize money €410.000

(Ranking, Rider, Nationality, Horse, Penalty, Time)

1) Malin Baryard-Johnsson, SWE – H&M Indiana, 0, 43.19 secs

2) Eduardo Alvarez Aznar, ESP – Rokfeller de Pleville Bois Margot, 0, 43.23 secs

3) Wilm Vermeir, BEL – Iq van het Steentje, 0, 43.88 secs

CSI5* . Faults & Time (LR) . 1.50m; Prize money €56.800

1) Max Kuhner, AUT – Eic Julius Caesar, 0, 55.55 secs

2) Michael Duffy, IRL – Dublin, 0, 56.04 secs

3) Christian Ahlmann, GER – Otterongo Alpha Z, 0, 56.16

CSI3* . Grand Prix - Jump Off 1.50m; Prize money €105.500

1) Janne Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann, GER – Messi Van 'T Ruytershof, 0, 35.03 secs

2) Abdullah Alsharbatly, KSA – Atome des Etisses, 0, 35.10 secs

3) Ali al-Khorafi, KUW – I, 0, 36.79 secs

CSI1* . Grand Prix - Jump Off . 1.25m; Prize money €10000

1) Saad Ahmed al-Saad, QAT – Irschi, 0, 33.53 secs

2) Abdalmalik Alqahtani, KSA – Edwin, 0, 37.05 secs

3) Hussain Alkharafi, KUW – Miss's Blue S Z, 4, 35.53 secs

CSI3* . Faults & Time . 1.35m; Prize money €5.000

1) Faleh Suwead al-Ajami, QAT – Steyburn, 0, 52.78 secs

2) Roberto Previtali, ITA – Hachiko, 0, 53.73 secs

3) Hussain Said Haidan, QAT – D Saucedo, 0, 54.74 secs

Dressage CDI5* Grand Prix Freestyle

(Ranking, Rider, Nationality, Horse, Percentage)

1) Jose Daniel Martin Dockx, ESP – Malagueno LXXXIII, 79.300%

2) Morgan Barbancon, FRA – Habana Libre A, 76.055%

3) Justina Vanagaite, LTU – Nabab, 75.745%

Dressage CDI5* . Grand Prix Special

1) Maria Caetano, POR – Horizonte, 70.021%

2) Lina Uzunhasan, USA – Furst Fabelhaft Uzn, 69.319%

3) Laurens van Lieren, NED – Dutch Design 68.234%

Para Dressage CPEDI3* . Para Grand Prix Freestyle IV

1) Kate Shoemaker, USA – Vianne, 77.208%

2) Melissa Janssen, NED – Royal Rubinstein, 74.334%

CPEDI3* . Para Grand Prix Freestyle I

1) Claire Overweg, NED – Jackson B, 73.389%

2) Michail Kalarakis, GRE – Eros CS, 68.944%

CPEDI3* . Para Grand Prix Freestyle II

1) Fiona Howard, USA – Jagger, 77.723%

2) Sho Inaba, JPN – Huzette BH 70.000%

3) Pepo Puch, AUT – Vis Viva 67.222%

CPEDI3* . Para Grand Prix Freestyle III

1) Maud Haarhuis, NED – Baron, 75.278%

2) Lotte Krijnsen, NED – Rosenstolz N.O.P., 72.611%

3) Adib El Sarakby, EGY – Life's Good Astola 66.889%

