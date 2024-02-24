Luminous Festival Turns Lusail Boulevard Into Kaleidoscope Of Colours

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sa'ad Plaza in Lusail Boulevard lit up with a kaleidoscope of colours as the inaugural Luminous Festival launched yesterday, drawing hundreds of crowds.

Featuring a spectacle of light and entertainment, the festival will run until March 2.

From 5pm to midnight, the festival transforms the area into a luminous wonderland, with over 20 interactive installations across five distinct zones. Visitors are treated to a sensory feast of live mascots, stage performances, and a myriad of entertainment options.

As you step into the festival grounds, you'll be greeted by a vibrant mini tunnel illuminated with a display of colourful lights, guiding you through various themed zones.

The opening ceremony yesterday dazzled spectators with an array of entertainment, setting the stage for days filled with family-friendly fun, live music, and light displays.

Qatar Tourism said the festival combines creativity and innovation, appealing to visitors of all ages and preferences.

The festival features five distinct zones, each offering a unique thematic experience. At the Gateway, attendees are greeted by installations crafted by renowned international design studio, Limelight, known for their expertise in lighting art and immersive experiences.

Earth Zone, designed by Amigo & Amigo, mesmerises viewers with its garden-themed installations, while Water Zone, inspired by marine elements, offers insights into the wonders of the ocean, created by Atelier Sisu and China Light Festival B.V.

Digital Art Projection showcases the warmth of Fire Zone through interactive installations, while Air Zone, created by Airena, invites visitors to soar amidst luminescent artwork inspired by air and space.

Throughout the festival, a lineup of performers, including Candela and Boogie Woogie, delight audiences with cultural performances tailored for all. International and regional artists will also take the stage, ensuring a diverse array of entertainment for attendees.

For Gerald, a long-time resident of Qatar, the festival represents a joyous celebration of community and culture.“It's an amazing experience,” he said.“I hope they continue to host events like these, perhaps in different locations each year.”

Similarly, Prima from Portugal reminisced about the festival's nostalgic charm.“The colourful lights bring back childhood memories,” she shared.“It's a beautiful experience that I look forward to sharing with my friends this weekend.”