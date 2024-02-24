Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall With Thunderstorm, Hailstorm Over Central India Yellow Alert In Himalayan Region

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fresh spell of enhanced rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightning likely over Central India. Additionally, the weather department has also predicted an enhancement of rainfall/snowfall likely over the Western Himalayan Region snowfall predictionIn Himachal Pradesh, the local MeT office has predicted snowfall at many places in high hills from February 25 to March 1 and rains at a few places in mid hills on February 26, 27 and 29 and at many places on March 1 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Himalayan region from February 26.

The Met Office also issued a Yellow warning of thunderstorms and lightning at a few places on February 26, 27 and 29 and March 1 as a fresh western disturbance would affect the Himalayan region from February 26 Read: Russian skier dead, several missing after avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's GulmargIMD has predicted isolated scattered light rainfall, and snowfall over Western Himalayan Region from 24 February-1st March, with enhancement of activity over the region and accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 26th and 27th February Arunachal Pradesh, the weather department has issued scattered light to moderate rainfall, and snowfall during the next 5-6 days Read: 'Hamara 'pehla' snowfall in Pahalgam', Sachin Tendulkar enjoys snow-covered Kashmir with family | See hereIMD Rainfall predictionIn Northeast India, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rain over Assam, Meghalaya Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 25 February Read: Sachin Tendulkar meets Jammu and Kashmir para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, calls him 'real hero' | Watch videoThe weather office further issued an alert for scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on 25 February, over Chhattisgarh on 25 February and over Telangana on 25 and 26 February light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) has been predicted over Madhya Maharashtra on 26 February and over Marathwada during 25-27 February, scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by hailstorms has been predicted over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand on 26 and 27 February and over Chhattisgarh on 26 February.

MENAFN24022024007365015876ID1107894944