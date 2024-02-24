UK PM Rishi Sunak Marks 2 Years Of Ukraine War, Urges West To Seize Russian Assets: 'We Must Be Bolder In Hitting...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged western nations to take a more assertive stance in confiscating Russian assets considering Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began two years ago Sunak said, western nations should be bolder about confiscating Russian assets which they froze after the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, reported Reuters. Moreover, Sunak also urged the US to continue to provide financial and military support for Ukraine.

Also read: 'Today we help....': UK PM Rishi Sunak bans mobile phones across England schools | WatchRishi Sunak pointing to the support US has shown for Ukraine said, \"We should never underestimate what America has done for Ukraine and for Euro-Atlantic security. I urge them to continue that support, and I am confident they will,\" reported Reuters read: PM Modi becomes most popular global leader defeating Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak: SurveyThe British PM made this statement to mark two years since the beginning of the war, he said Ukraine continued to need more long-range weapons, drones and munitions, as well as other assistance, in an article in an early edition of the Sunday Times.

The first British Asian prime minister further said, \"We must be bolder in hitting the Russian war economy .... And we must be bolder in seizing the hundreds of billions of frozen Russian assets,\" reported Reuters.

Also read: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares 'Home Alone'-inspired video: 'Coca Cola commercial', say netizensEarlier, British Investment Minister Dominic Johnson met US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo in January to discuss the seizure of frozen Russian assets, however stressed that this confiscation should be done in accordance with international law. Additionally, group of Seven countries have been studying a possible seizure of the assets as a way to make Russia pay for the damage its invasion caused in Ukraine read: 'Experienced racism..': UK PM Rishi Sunak opens up, says parents wanted him to speak without an accent to 'fit in'Past instances have occurred where countries have already seized Russian assets including European Union, US, Japan and Canada. These countries froze around $300 billion worth of Russian central bank assets in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine read: Wellness routine, intermittent fasting that UK PM Rishi Sunak practises every week: 'I start with...'On Saturday, February 24, Britain's defence ministry announced 245 million pounds that is $311 million worth of aid to fund Ukrainian artillery ammunition to a recent survey by a US-based agency Morning Consult, the most popular leaders in the world including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, have been defeated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi emerged as the most popular leader in the world among these global leaders with an approval ratings of 78%.

(With inputs from Reuters)

MENAFN24022024007365015876ID1107894942