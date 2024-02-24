Foden Strikes As Man City See Off Bournemouth To Close Gap On Leaders Liverpool

(MENAFN- IANS) Bournemouth, Feb 25 (IANS) Phil Foden's first-half strike proved enough to give City a hard-fought 1-0 win against Bournemouth to close the gap on leaders Liverpool to one point.

City struck on 24 minutes after fine work by Erling Haaland, who saw his shot parried into Foden's path and the England star swept the ball home late on Saturday night.

Though City dominated most of the first half, Bournemouth came on strongly after the break and had two chances cleared off the line.

City dominated the early exchanges and should have led after nine minutes when Erling Haaland was played through on goal by Foden but the Norwegian shot wide of a post. Moments later Kerkez produced a strike from 25 yards that Ederson had to tip over, Premier League reports.

City's superiority eventually told in the 24th minute as Haaland turned Marcos Senesi and fired a bouncing shot that Neto could only parry into the path of Foden, who converted from close range for his ninth goal of the season.

Just before half-time Ederson was called into action again to save a long-range strike from Ryan Christie.

Bournemouth showed greater threat in the second half, having nine shots to City's six. Marcus Tavernier scuffed an effort from a good position inside the box before then dragging his shot wide of the right post.

Dominic Solanke was inches away from bringing Bournemouth level as his back-post header from a corner was beaten away by Ederson from the goalline.

Neto then superbly blocked Haaland's effort before the Man City forward was replaced by Alvarez. As the match entered stoppage time, Bournemouth substitute Enes Unal headed narrowly wide against his former team.

Then another Bournemouth cross just missed its target as the Cherries were unable to find the goal that would have stopped City from an eighth successive away victory in all competitions.

A seventh match without victory drops Bournemouth a place to 14th on 28 points, eight clear of the bottom three.