Thanks To Strengthening Of Air Defenses, Ukrainian Grain Exports Reach Pre-War Levels - Baerbock

Due to the modernization and strengthening of air defense systems that protect Ukrainian ports, grain exports reached pre-war levels.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Baerbock, spoke of this at a briefing in Odesa, reports Ukrinform.

"I saw the stability of Ukraine in its ports. Since the port is so important, we provide Federal guarantees for the largest terminal of the Odesa port. This is the second largest German investment in Ukraine. Civil defense in Ukraine creates opportunities for economic investment. One thing goes hand in hand with the other, and this yields results: Ukrainian grain exports have reached pre-war levels," said Baerbock.

The minister also reminded that the ports of Odesa are a vital artery for the whole world.

"For 731 days, we've been standing side by side with you so that peace finally prevails. In June, a recovery conference will be held, and we will talk about investments in the cities across Ukraine," Baerbock added.

As reported by Ukrinform, since Russia's full-scale invasion against Ukraine, Germany has provided Ukraine with military aid and assistance pledges worth almost EUR 28 billion. Recently, another aid package has been approved in the amount of EUR 1 billion.