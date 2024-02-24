ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Held In Laos

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Feb 25 (NNN-KPL) – Laos is hosting the ASEAN defence ministers' meeting, in the northern Luang Prabang province, from yesterday, Mar 24.

A meeting on preparing for the event was held in the Lao capital, Vientiane, on Wednesday, Lao Army Television reported yesterday.

During the meeting, attendees were briefed on the preparation for the drafting of a joint statement of the ministerial meeting, on the implementation of the ASEAN Political-Security Community Blueprint 2025.– NNN-KPL