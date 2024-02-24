US Forces Intercept Seven Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (KUNA) - The US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed on Saturday seven Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea.

In a press statement, the CENTCOM said its forces identified these missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the US Navy ships in the region.

"These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," the CENTCOM argued. (end)

asj











MENAFN24022024000071011013ID1107894791