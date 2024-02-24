UN General Assembly Pres. Urges Quick Support To UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis urged the UN member states to offer urgent financial and political Support to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as it faces the most serious ever humanitarian crisis.

In a letter to Commissioner-General of the Agency Philippe Lazzarini on Saturday, the UNGA President said expressed dismay at the deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza Strip due to the Israeli military offensive.

Francis considered UNRWA as an indispensable lifeline for millions of the Palestinians, noting that the Palestinian people, particularly the children, have depended heavily on the assistance and services provided by the Agency over the past 75 years.

Francis's letter comes in reply to a letter addressed to him two days ago by Lazzarini who said, "The Agency has reached breaking point, with Israel's repeated calls to dismantle UNRWA and the freezing of funding by donors at a time of unprecedented humanitarian needs in Gaza."

"The Agency's ability to fulfil the mandate given through General Assembly resolution 302 is now seriously threatened," the Commissioner-General cautioned.

"In just over four months in Gaza there have been more children, more journalists, more medical personnel, and more UN staff killed than anywhere in the world during a conflict.

"Over 150 UNRWA premises have been hit by bombardment or shelling, killing over 390 people, and injuring over 1300.

"Many reports of UN premises being used by Hamas combatants or by the Israeli army are circulating on social media," he regretted.

"The last remaining hospitals are collapsing, and doctors amputate children's limbs without anesthetic, which puts pain at a new level for children, their parents, and medical personnel. According to UN experts, famine is imminent," Lazzarini added. (end)

