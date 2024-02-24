Kuwait Embassies Celebrate Nat'l Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's embassies in a number of countries have held celebrations to mark the 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day.

In Stockholm, the Kuwaiti Embassy held a reception attended by the Director General of the Global Affairs Department at the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt, Deputy Speaker of the Swedish Parliament Julia Kronlid and several other Swedish officials as well as Arab and foreign ambassadors accredited in Stockholm.

Speaking at the event, Acting Chargأ© d'Affairs at the Kuwaiti Embassy Counselor Abdullah Abu Shaiba extended his warmest congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to the government and people of Kuwait.

He remembered with great pride and honor "the martyrs who wrote with their pure blood the most wonderful epics of sacrifice for the dear homeland".

Counselor Abu Shaibah added that the development and achievements achieved by the State of Kuwait at all levels earned it great appreciation and respect from the international community.

He expressed best wishes for further progress, prosperity and security for Kuwait and its people under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In Pretoria, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of South Africa Salem Al-Shibli held a large reception to mark the national days.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the South African government, heads and representatives of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Pretoria, and a group of social and political figures, businessmen and staff of the Kuwaiti embassy.

In statements to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Shibli extended his warmest congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to the government and people of Kuwait on the dear occasions.

He boasted that the achievements that Kuwait made since independence had earned it the respect of the entire world, boosted its status on the international stage, helped it have distinguished relations with all countries based on mutual respect.

In Nouakchott, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait held a function to mark the national occasions.

The guests were received by Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Mauritania Badah Al-Dosari and other embassy staff members.

During the ceremony, a documentary film was screened highlighting the bilateral cooperation relations between Mauritania and Kuwait, which extend over more than five and a half decades.

The Mauritanian government was represented at the ceremony by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Dr. Mohamed Salem Ould Marzoug, Minister of Economy Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Salah and several other senior officials.

Also attended were Arab and foreign ambassadors accredited to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, leaders of Mauritanian political parties and economic and cultural figures.

The Embassy of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina stated in a statement to KUNA that it held a reception on these occasions, attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Security, ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions.

Ambassador of Kuwait Dhaher Al-Kharinj observed a moment of silence at the start of the event in remembrance of Palestinian martyrs who fell in the ongoing Israeli occupation war on the Gaza Strip.

He stated that Kuwait, as it celebrates national days, does not forget its pioneering role towards just humanitarian issues.

He lauded strong relations between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ambassador Al-Kharinj extended his warmest congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to the government and people of Kuwait.

He expressed his sincere wishes for further progress, prosperity and security for Kuwait and its people under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

