US Forces, Allies Conduct Joint Air Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- The US and UK forces, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand, conducted on Saturday a series of air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

"Coalition forces targeted eight locations, which included Houthi underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter," Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in statement.

These strikes were meant to further disrupt and degrade the Houthis capabilities to conduct their destabilizing and reckless attacks against US and international vessels lawfully transiting the Red Sea, the Bab AI-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

"The United States will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways," the US Secretary vowed.

"We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not stop their illegal attacks, which harm Middle Eastern economies, cause environmental damage, and disrupt the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and other countries," he added. (end)

