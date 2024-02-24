Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3139372 ISTANBUL -- Minister of Information and Culture Abdul-Rahman Al-Mutairi reaffirms Kuwait's principled, long-standing stance supportive of Islamic issues at the core of which is Palestine cause.
3139362 NEW YORK -- UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis urges the UN member states to offer urgent financial and political Support to UNRWA.
3139375 WASHINGTON -- US, UK and other allies' forces conduct airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
3139334 WASHINGTON -- The United States is deeply concern by the Sudanese army's recent decision to bar humanitarian assistance from Chad borders. (end)
