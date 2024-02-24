US Approves $75M Foreign Military Sale ‘CDS – GPS’ To Taiwan

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Taiwan Advanced Tactical Data Link System Upgrade Planning

WASHINGTON, USA – The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of a Taiwan Advanced Tactical Data Link System Upgrade Planning and related equipment for an estimated cost of $75 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale February 21, 2024.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) has requested to buy Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Cross Domain Solutions (CDS); High Assurance devices; Global Positioning System (GPS) receivers; communications equipment; requirements analysis; engineering; technical services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $75 million.

This proposed sale is consistent with US law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8.

This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and maintain a credible defensive capability. The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.

The proposed sale will improve the recipient's ability to meet current and future threats by enhancing communications and network security, and providing infrastructure to allow the secure flow of tactical information. The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing this support and equipment into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractor(s) will be determined through US government competitive processes. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will require an estimated 200 US government personnel and 200 US contractor representatives to travel to the recipient, as required, to provide engineering and technical support services as well as program and technical reviews.

There will be no adverse impact on US defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

The description and dollar value are for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.

