The Summit Promises Unparalleled Opportunities For Learning, Networking And Collaborating, With Registration Still Open

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates- As the countdown to the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) ( ) continues – taking place on February 27 in Dubai – anticipation is mounting across the globe. Hosted by the Black Impact Foundation (BIF) and organized by Energy Capital & Power ( ), the summit presents a unique opportunity to access impactful sessions, hear from engaging speakers and capitalize on one-on-one networking opportunities. With an overarching goal of uniting the global community to foster diversity and inclusion across sectors, GBIS 2024 is set to be a transformative experience for all in attendance.

Exclusive Gala Dinner:

One of the key highlights of GBIS 2024 is its esteemed Gala Dinner, set to take place at the prestigious Address Sky View in Dubai. This exclusive event promises an evening filled with celebration and inspiration, as guests convene to celebrate the achievements of individuals hailing from diverse backgrounds. Esteemed footballer, philanthropist and BIF Chairman Clarence Seedorf will deliver the opening remarks, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of the transformative movement that is GBIS 2024. Join the summit to celebrate diversity, inspire change and make a positive impact on a global scale.

Engaging Sessions and Speakers:

0GBIS 2024 boasts an impressive lineup of influential speakers and thought-provoking sessions, covering a wide range of topics relevant not only to the Black community, but to leaders and changemakers from all walks of life. From discussions on entrepreneurship and innovation to panels addressing diversity and inclusion, delegates can expect to gain high-level insights into driving transformative change within their respective fields.

Participating in the summit's agenda are prominent entrepreneurs like Jefferson Osei, CEO of fashion brand Daily Paper, Nigerian businessman Tunde Folawiyo, and Olakunle Williams, CEO of energy firm Tetracore Energy, among many others. These esteemed speakers bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, offering attendees valuable perspectives on building successful businesses and driving economic upliftment within the Black community and beyond.

Unparalleled Networking Opportunities:

One of the most valuable aspects of GBIS 2024 is the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals from diverse backgrounds and industries. The summit provides a unique platform for networking and collaborating, allowing delegates to forge meaningful relationships, exchange ideas and explore potential partnerships in an intimate setting. GBIS also places a distinct focus on professional growth and mentorship opportunities, as it aims to level up the next generation of young professionals. With access to industry leaders and experts such as Co-Founder of AwareNow Media Allie Merrick McGuire, fashion stylist KJ Moody, diversity educator Jane Elliot and more, attendees have the chance to gain advice and guidance that can propel their careers and ventures to new heights.

