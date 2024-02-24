New Website Highlighting Khojaly Genocide Launched

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new website website has been launched in partnership
with Leyla Aliyeva, initiator of the“Justice for Khojaly”
international campaign, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, and with the initiative of the famous photojournalist
Reza Deghati, Azernews reports.
Reza Deghati, was one of those, who witnessed the Khojaly
genocide and the horrors the people of Azerbaijan endured in 1992.
He hosted exhibitions and made reportages in many parts of the
world to bring the realities to the world community.
The website features photos made in Khojaly and Aghdam in 1992,
and articles written by influential media outlets such as "The
Times", "The New York Times", "The Washington Times", "The
Washington Post", "ВВС 1 News", "The Independent", "Le Monde",
"Newsweek", "The Sunday Times", "Human Rights Watch”,“The Age”,
“The Boston Globe”,“Kommersant” and“Svoboda”.
The website is available in Azerbaijani, French, English and
Russian languages, allowing the wider audience to learn about the
realities of the Khojaly genocide.
On the night of February 26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces
committed a deliberate act of massacre in Khojaly, a small town in
Garabagh, Azerbaijan. During that night 613 people were killed
including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly people. Most of
them especially the women and children were shot at close range,
scalped, burnt alive, had their eyes gorged out, or were beheaded,
and one pregnant woman was bayoneted in the abdomen. Those who
escaped the gunfire with wounds had to trek through the mountains
to safety and many perished in the -10 ° C.
A further 1 275 people were taken prisoner some of the prisoners
were shot dead. Those who survived fled to the city of Aghdam, they
went to the mosque which was being used as a morgue to search for
their loved ones who had disappeared. Each day they wandered among
the dozens of corpses wrapped in body bags brought to Aghdam by the
Red Cross. As they examined their faces, they discovered the
horrors perpetrated by the Armenian soldiers.
MENAFN24022024000195011045ID1107894711
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.