EU To Send Almost 170,000 Shells To Ukraine By End Of March - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union intends to deliver almost 170,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine by the end of March and is working on further increasing the volume of supplies.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba announced this on X following a phone call with EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Ukrinform reports.

"Artillery shells are the absolute priority right now. By the end of March, the EU plans to deliver almost 170.000 rounds to Ukraine and is working to further increase the volume of deliveries," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that during today's conversation, Borrell confirmed EU's full solidarity with Ukraine.

Czechia, partners looking for funds to supply Ukraine with 800,000 shells - Pavel

"The EU has made historic decisions on providing weapons to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on Russia, launching Ukraine's EU accession talks, and supporting Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula. Many improvements and decisions are still ahead and we are working together to ensure their quick adoption," Kuleba emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the Hostomel Airfield on Saturday, said that since Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has upgraded its defense industry and reached a new level of arms production.