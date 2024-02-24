Zelensky: Political Decision Reached On Launching EU Accession Talks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of tripartite negotiations between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, a political decision was reached to launch negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

The president stated this during a press conference in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today (February 24 - ed.) we held a tripartite meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Prime Minister of Belgium, the country that currently presides over the European Union, Alexander De Croo. This format emphasizes our priority for this year in relations with the European Union. We should be no less proactive in the direction of Ukraine's European integration than last year. We have reached a political decision to open membership negotiations. And we are ready to receive a negotiating framework, and after that, to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. We can do this during Belgium's presidency," the president noted.

According to Zelensky, this will not only be a clear indication that a united Europe does not succumb to any blackmail by Putin, but also an indication that Europe recognizes and respects the devotion of the Ukrainian people to European values and solidarity. "We have to address each of the contradictions in Europe together and we have to protect our Europe from all forms of Russian aggression," the head of the Ukrainian state emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 14, 2023, the leaders of EU member states decided to launch negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova.

On February 21, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed belief that the framework conditions for negotiations with Ukraine on EU accession will be prepared early summer.

Photo: President's Office