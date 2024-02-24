European Commission To Lay Down Framework For Membership Talks In March - Von Der Leyen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission will provide as early as mid-March general framework conditions for the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who spoke at a press conference in Kyiv, reports an Ukrinform correspondent of Ukrinform.

"We have started the screening process with a very busy schedule of meetings. I encourage you – and I know you are doing it – to keep up delivering on the Commission's recommendations. For our part, we, the Commission, will submit the negotiating framework in mid-March," von der Leyen said.

The president of the European Commission also emphasized that her visit to Ukraine testifies to the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine in the long run.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ursula von der Leyen previously stated that the framework conditions could be prepared early summer.

On December 14, 2023, during the summit in Brussels, leaders of EU member states decided to launch membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. The European Council instructed the European Commission to prepare the framework conditions for launching accession talks with Ukraine based on the analysis of the implementation of EC recommendations laid down in the EU enlargement report.

