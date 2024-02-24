European Commission To Launch Defense Innovation Office In Kyiv - Von Der Leyen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In three weeks, the European Commission will present a new strategy for the EU defense industry, which will provide for the integration of Ukraine, and also plans to open an innovative Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv to strengthen cooperation.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who spoke at a press conference in Kyiv, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We want to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities as part of our own. And this is why we view you so closely in our defense industrial strategy. We will present this in three weeks. It is a first step towards integrating Ukraine in our European defense programs," von der Leyen said.

She also noted that the European Union is learning from Ukraine's battlefield experience. To intensify this exchange, the EU will open the Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv, announced the President of the European Commission.

The EU will deliver on its commitments in terms of defense support, von der Leyen stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Prime Ministers of Italy, Canada, and Belgium – Giorgia Meloni, Justin Trudeau, and Alexander De Croo – as well as President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrived in Kyiv on February 24 in show of solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.