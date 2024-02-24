Ukraine-NATO Council: Russia Must Immediately Stop War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has failed in its attempts to undermine Ukrainian statehood and break the resolve of the Ukrainian people.

That's according to a statement of the Ukraine-NATO Council on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, posted on the NATO website .

"Russia has failed in its efforts to undermine Ukraine's statehood and break the resolve of the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine has prevailed as a sovereign and democratic nation, liberating significant territory and pushing back Russia's Black Sea fleet," the statement emphasizes.

The Ukraine-NATO Council emphasized that Russia bears full responsibility for this war and must be held fully accountable. Russia's war crimes in Ukraine, violations and abuse of human rights and norms of international humanitarian law, including forced deportation of children and sexual violence, must go unpunished.

Chair of Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee says ammo for Ukraine should be bought across world

"We condemn Russia's appalling attacks against Ukraine's cities and its civilian, energy, and port infrastructure, some of which have also impacted Allied territory.

We also condemn all those who are facilitating Russia's war and amplifying Russia's disinformation.

Russia must immediately stop this war and completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine in line with UN General Assembly resolutions.

We do not and will never recognise Russia's illegal and illegitimate annexations, including Crimea," the Ukraine-NATO Council said, adding that Russia must immediately stop the war in Ukraine and withdraw all its forces in line with the resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

The document states that NATO members remain as resolute as ever in supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to prevail and that the Alliance continues to support Ukraine with urgently needed non-lethal equipment and supplies to strengthen Ukrainian self-defense.

Ukraine signs deals on security assurances with Italy, Canada

"NATO is committed to help strengthen and rebuild the Ukrainian security and defence sector, support Ukraine's deterrence and defence in the long term, and transition Ukraine to full interoperability with NATO," the statement reads.

As reported, on February 24, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine would eventually join NATO, it is not a question of if, but of when.