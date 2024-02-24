War Update: 69 Combat Clashes Along Ukrainian Frontlines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine reported 69 combat engagements with Russian invasion forces on Saturday.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Russia launched seven missile strikes and 54 airstrikes, as well as 77 MLRS salvos on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas.

Volyn and Polissia axes saw no changes in the operational situation.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy maintains its military presence in the areas close to the border, undertaking subversive efforts and shelling Ukrainian territory from across the border in order to prevent the Ukrainian command from transferring part of forces to other sectors.

Nearly 30 settlements were hit by artillery and mortars, including Iskryskivshchyna, Volfine, Popivka, and Pavlivka of Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha, and Hatishche of Kharkiv region.

The Russians carried out no offensive (assault) operations in the Kupiansk direction. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka of Kharkiv region.

Lyman direction: Ukraine repelled a Russian attack in the Terny area, where the enemy tried to break through the defense lines.

More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar shelling, including Belogorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebryanka in the Donetsk region.

Bakhmut sector: Ukraine repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka areas of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve its tactical position.

The Russian army launched airstrikes at Bohdanivka, New York, and Dilyivka of Donetsk region.

Also, more than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukraine repelled 11 attacks near Lastochkyne, Severne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

The Russians launched airstrikes at the areas of Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychiv, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, and Orlivka of Donetsk region.

About 20 settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Marinka direction: Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka area of Donetsk region, where the Russians tried to break through defense lines 23 times.

Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka of the Donetsk region came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukraine repelled a Russian assault south of Zolota Nyva, Donetsk region.

Russian airstrikes hit the areas of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region.

About 10 settlements, including Prechystivka, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Zaporizhzhia axis: the Defense Forces repelled four Russian attacks in the Robotyne area.

Russian airstrikes targeted the area of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region.

Over 10 settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Robotyne, and Mali Shcherbaky of Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Kherson direction: the enemy does not give up its intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro. Two assault attempts have been made since day-start.

About 10 settlements, including Novotyahinka, Tyahinka, Krynky, Ivanivka, and Tokarivka of Kherson region and Ochakiv of Mykolaiv region, were hit by Russian artillery and mortars.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck 13 Russian manpower clusters.

Ukraine's missile forces hit a Russian radar.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine as of February 24 has amounted to 409,010.