Freeland And Blair Made Statements In Kyiv: Canada Will Stand With Ukraine Until It Wins

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada will continue to provide comprehensive assistance to Ukraine and firmly believes in its victory in the war with Russia.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by Canada's Vice Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland during her visit to Kyiv.

"As the courageous Ukrainian people continue their historic resistance to Putin's illegal and barbaric invasion, after two years of fierce fighting, Canada is unwavering in its support for Ukraine. Today we stand with the people of Ukraine: We will not lose faith. We will never abandon you. Our resolve is absolute. Glory to Ukraine!" - Freeland said.

She was supported by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, who also visited Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion. "On the second anniversary of Russia's illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we salute the incredible bravery and strength of the people of Ukraine. Canada will always stand with you in your fight for freedom," Blair said.

He added that the security agreement signed today, February 24, "demonstrates Canada's commitment to providing Ukraine with the assistance it needs to repel Russian aggression and win." "Ukraine's fight is also our fight, and we will stand with the Ukrainians until they win," the minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, during a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security agreement, which, among other things, provides for the allocation of more than CAD 3 billion in military and financial assistance to Ukraine this year. During the visit, it was also announced that Canada would finance several projects to rebuild Ukraine for CAD 130 million, including the completion of the National Museum of the Holodomor Genocide in Kyiv.