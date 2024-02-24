European Parliament Elections Should Show That People Have Realized Danger Of Putin - Von Der Leyen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The upcoming European Parliament elections will not weaken support for Ukraine if Europeans' awareness of the danger posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin is reflected in their votes.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The President of the European Commission noted that, according to opinion polls, the figures of support for Ukraine in European countries remain "impressive" as Europeans understand the importance of the Ukrainians' struggle for European values and the rule of law.

"Europeans have also come to understand very well how dangerous Putin is - just look at the recent murder of Alexei Navalny to understand his cunning. Europeans are very well aware of this. It is very important that this public opinion is transformed into votes in the elections, that people actually vote for this. And the stronger the (European) center is, the stronger the support for Ukraine will be," von der Leyen said.

As reported, the tenth elections to the European Parliament are scheduled for June 6-9, 2024. They will be the first after the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

The European People's Party has presented Ursula von der Leyen as a single candidate for the post of President of the European Commission, which will be formed after the European Parliament elections.