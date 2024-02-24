Kuwait Amir's Rep. Attends Namibia Pres. Funeral

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait's Ambassador in South Africa and non-resident Ambassador to Namibia Salem Al-Shibli attended Saturday the memorial service of the late president of Namibia Hage Geingob.

His Highness the Amir's representative will also attend the funeral ceremony due on Sunday in the capital, Windhoek, in presence of heads of state and government or their representatives, the Kuwaiti Embassy in South Africa said in a statement, a copy of which was sent to KUNA. (end)

